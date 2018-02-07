Celebrate Valentine's Day with some Teeth at the Palace Theater

After a short absence, the Palace Picture House is back with a new name, The Palace Theater, and a truly unique Valentine’s Day event.

The Bad Romance: Anti-Valentines Launch Party kicks off next Wednesday at 11 a.m. with the grand opening of the Bazar Odd-itorium. The art gallery is inspired by the concept of a Bazaar, by showcasing mostly female-identifying artists from all over the Southeast, facilitating community arts engagement and education, and exploring different forms of curation.

That evening, starting at 7 p.m., musician Lori Button will perform as well as offering tarot and palm readings. Then at 9:30 p.m., sit back with your date and enjoy a truly odd choice for a Valentine’s Day film, Teeth.

Dawn (Jess Weixler) is an active member of her high-school chastity club but, when she meets Tobey (Hale Appleman), nature takes its course, and the pair answer the call. They suddenly learn she is a living example of the vagina dentata myth, when the encounter takes a grisly turn.

Following the screening, there will be a sneak peek at upcoming comedy shows in the bar and the gallery.

Come meet the love of your life or party with fellow lonely hearts. Who said Valentine’s Day had to be normal? Certainly not us.

Bad Romance: Anti-Valentines Launch Party

Wednesday, 11 a.m. - Midnight

The Palace Theater

818 Georgia Ave.

(423) 803-6578

www.chattpalace.com