Celebrating 50 Years Of Monterey Pop

Celebrating 50 years of the Monterey Pop Festival at the Palace Picture House

On a beautiful June weekend in 1967, at the height of the Summer of Love, the first and only Monterey International Pop Festival roared forward, capturing a decade's spirit and ushering in a new era of rock and roll.

Monterey would launch the careers of Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, and Otis Redding, but they were just a few among a wildly diverse cast that included Simon and Garfunkel, The Mamas and The Papas, The Who, The Byrds, Hugh Masekela, and the extraordinary Ravi Shankar.

With his characteristic vérité style, D. A. Pennebaker captured it all, immortalizing moments that have become legend: Pete Townshend destroying his guitar, Jimi Hendrix burning his, and some of the most memorable music ever performed love that set the tone for an entire generation.

Now you can relive the experience in with the Monterey Pop 50th Anniversary Celebration in a fantastic 4K restoration, debuting this Friday and running all weekend at The Palace Picture House.

Even better, proceeds from the screenings will benefit the fifth annual Chattanooga Film Festival, to be held in April of 2018, and will feature a short documentary of Dick Dale made by students at the STEM School in conjunction with Songbirds Guitar Museum.

Monterey Pop 50th Anniversary Celebration

Opens Friday, 6 p.m.

Palace Picture House

818 Georgia Ave.

(423) 803-6578

www.chattpalace.com