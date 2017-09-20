Celebrating Art House Theater Day this Sunday

Art House Theater Day this Sunday celebrates the legacy of independent theaters as advocates for cinema arts. In an age where media has become more digital than tangible, more solitary than social, art house theaters remain the physical spaces where film lovers congregate and connect with intrepid, creative filmmaking. They are the beating heart for new and exciting cinema that is shaping the future of the medium.

In recent decades, a colorful constellation of art houses has emerged across the globe. This art house movement has nurtured a flourishing ecosystem of adventurous audiences, independent productions, and an incredible diversity of original filmmaking. Art House Theater Day is a worldwide celebration in honor of this movement, a day to celebrate cinemas that stand the test of time and the tremendous film culture that art house theaters promote.

To celebrate, Chattanooga’s own Palace Picture House will showcase a pair of intriguing films: Lucky, starring the late Harry Dean Stanton, and Revolting Rhymes, based on the much-loved children’s book written by Roald Dahl.

Lucky follows the spiritual journey of a 90-year-old atheist and the quirky characters that inhabit his off-the-map desert town. While Revolting Rhymes takes the classic fairy tales of Little Red Riding Hood, Snow White, The Three Little Pigs, Jack & the Beanstalk and Cinderella, then mixes them together and serves them with a mischievous twist.

Art House Theater Day

Sunday, September 24

Palace Picture House

818 Georgia Ave. (423) 803-6578

www.chattpalace.com