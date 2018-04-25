Cinderella comes to the opera this Saturday

For the first time ever, Massenet’s sumptuous take on the Cinderella story, Cendrillon, comes to the world famous Metropolitan Opera, and you can see it live in all its high-definition glory on the big screen.

“Glorious,” raved the New York Times when Joyce DiDonato sang the title role of Cendrillon at the Royal Opera in 2011. “Her performance was thoroughly enchanting.”

Now, for the first time ever, The Met: Live in HD brings DiDonato’s amazing performance to audiences nationwide.

She is paired with mezzo-soprano Alice Coote in the trouser role of Prince Charming, Kathleen Kim as the Fairy Godmother, and Stephanie Blythe as the imperious Madame de la Haltière.

Charles Perrault’s 1698 fairy tale, the classic telling of the Cinderella story, is an excellent source for an opera—providing color, romance, and relatable themes for audiences of all ages.

The work includes many moments in which Massenet is at his best and most widely accessible, from the pageantry and glowing musical nostalgia for the French baroque in the court scenes to the otherworldliness of the love music to the wit and humor that permeate the work as a whole.

Showing Saturday at 12:55 p.m. at the East Ridge 18 and Hamilton Place 8 theaters.