Doctor Who vs Doctor Mysterio on the big screen

The Doctor Who Christmas Special has long been a holiday tradition, and now for the second year in a row, the BBC Worldwide invites you to participate in that tradition with a very special two-night presentation of Doctor Who: The Return of Doctor Mysterio on Tuesday, December 27 and Thursday, December 29 at Carmike's East Ridge 18 Theaters.

Plus, there will be an exclusive introduction and a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the special, to make the geektastic holiday event even better.

For the first time since last Christmas, the Doctor will step into the TARDIS and face a thrilling new adventure. Twelfth Doctor Peter Capaldi teams up with a superhero (Justin Chatwin from American Gothic) and an investigative journalist (Charity Wakefield from Wolf Hall) to save New York from a deadly alien threat.

Matt Lucas (known for his performance in Alice Through the Looking Glass) reprises his role as Nardole from last year’s Christmas Special.

And for all you Whovians who have been wondering when the good doctor will be back on the telly, word from the BBC is that Capaldi and company will be back on the small screen for Season 10 sometime this coming Spring. And don't be surprised to see Nardole stick around for at least few episodes. And, of course, keep an eye out for those nasty Daleks. Just to be safe, of course.

Doctor Who: The Return of Doctor Mysterio

Tuesday, December 27 & Thursday, December 29

Carmike East Ridge 18

5080 South Terrace

(423) 855-9652

www.carmike.com