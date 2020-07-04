Documentary on civil rights activist John Lewis added to Virtual Cinema lineup

The new documentary John Lewis: Good Trouble, chronicling the life and career of the legendary civil rights activist and Democratic Representative from Georgia, is the latest addition to the Tivoli Theatre's Virtual Cinema selections.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Dawn Porter, John Lewis: Good Trouble chronicles the life and career of the legendary civil rights activist and Democratic Representative from Georgia. Using interviews and rare archival footage, it chronicles John Robert Lewis’ 60-plus years of social activism and legislative action on civil rights, voting rights, gun control, health-care reform and immigration.

Using present-day interviews with Lewis, now 80 years old, Porter explores his childhood experiences, his inspiring family and his fateful meeting with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1957. In addition to her interviews with Lewis and his family, Porter’s primarily cinéma verité film also includes interviews with political leaders, Congressional colleagues, and other people who figure prominently in his life.

Tickets: $12 – This film is provided by our distributor friends at Magnolia Pictures.

Special Feature: The Quarry Virtual Q&A

The Tivoli Foundation is also very excited to welcome writer, actor, director, and producer Barlow Jacobs to the Bobby Stone Film Series for a virtual Q&A to discuss recent Lionsgate release, The Quarry.

He sat down with director Scott Teems and co-writer Andrew Brotzman to give us insider details on how the film was made and what makes this project so special. View the conversation below and follow this link to check out the full length feature.

While our historic theatre is temporarily closed, The Bobby Stone Film Series presented by West Village at the Tivoli Theatre continues to bring the very best in cinema magic to our friends and community.

This is a new way for audiences to watch new releases from the safety of their homes during this unprecedented time while also supporting the Tivoli Theatre Foundation. We now have streaming movies available for you to enjoy here first!

The Tivoli Theatre is excited to be part of this unique initiative and will keep all our fans updated on the latest movie releases we will offer as part of this exciting new series.

