Doing The Truffle Shuffle

The Tivoli Theatre opened as a movie picture palace in 1921, so it’s only fitting that nearly 100 years later the Tivoli Theatre Foundation continues with the Bobby Stone Film Series in the historic venue.

The new lineup, embracing classic films as well as new releases, follows a few different themes that lie at the heart of both the Tivoli Theatre and the Chattanooga community.

This newly announced slate of films is sure to appeal to movie lovers of all types and ages. With offerings ranging from family-focused pictures to movies showcasing the famous Chattanoogan Samuel L. Jackson, the Tivoli Theatre Foundation is proud to build on its recent successful relaunch of films on the largest screen of its type in North America and a brand new, fully digital surround sound system.

This Sunday at 2 p.m., the series kicks back off for the summer with a classic ‘80s family film, The Goonies, where a group of young misfits discovers an ancient map and sets out on a quest to find a legendary pirate’s long-lost treasure.

Featuring a list of soon-to-be big stars including Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Corey Feldman, and Martha Plimpton, directed by Richard Donner, and with a screenplay written by Chris Columbus and Steven Spielberg, this quintessentially ‘80s film will delight both kids and adults.