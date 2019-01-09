Don’t Try This At Home

There are certain accomplishments that can only be described as “singular.” These rarest of achievements are so fundamentally incredible as to be, or at least seem, unrepeatable.

Fortunately, the cameras were rolling on June 3, 2017 when Alex Honnold secured his place in the rock climbing pantheon by scaling the 3,000–foot vertical face of Yosemite National Park’s legendary El Capitan without ropes or other safety equipment.

His was the kind of physical trial with only two possible outcomes: Either he was perfect, or he was going to die. That day, Honnold was perfect.

Honnold’s daredevil feat of physical triumph may never be repeated, but thrill seekers who want to relive this incredible achievement from the safety of solid ground can experience it—vicariously and without fear of serious injury—through the stunning National Geographic film Free Solo.

Honnold’s epic accomplishment is expertly paired with Yosemite’s pristine, larger-than-life scenery by renowned adventure photographer, filmmaker and climber Jimmy Chin and his wife and co–director Emily Vasarhelyi.

Where better to witness such a grand achievement than on the six–story screen of the Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater? From Jan. 11–17, Chattanooga’s largest screen will host special nightly showings of this masterful documentary.