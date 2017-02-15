Dream Big celebrates engineering marvels on the IMAX screen

A new IMAX film challenges everyone to think differently about adjectives like “fastest,” “strongest,” and “tallest,” while inspiring a new generation to think about alternative career paths.

Dream Big: Engineering Our World celebrates the human ingenuity behind technological marvels large and small and shows how engineers push the limits of innovation in unexpected and amazing ways. From the Great Wall of China and the Acropolis to space exploration, Dream Big is packed with epic moments of engineering grandeur. Audiences will be thrilled by the dizzying views of cloud-tickling skyscrapers to white-knuckle trips rocketing alongside experimental vehicles.

When Dream Big premieres this Friday at the Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater, however, one the most-engrossing stories it depicts will take place just 39 inches off the ground and at speeds that would barely raise the eyebrows of a crossing guard.

Through the six-story lens of Chattanooga’s biggest screen, viewers will watch 14 students from Houston High School of Science and Technology as they travel half the world away to compete in the 2015 World Solar Challenge Race in Australia.

Thousands of miles from their home in Houston, Miss., the students pit their solar-powered car, Sundancer, against the perils of a 3,000-kilometer (1,800-mile) race between Darwin and Adelaide.

Dream Big: Engineering Our World

Opens Friday, see website for showtimes

Tennessee Aquarium: IMAX 3D Theater

201 Chestnut Street

(423) 266-4629

www.tnaqua.org/imax