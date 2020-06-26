Ella Fitzgerald Documentary Added To The Tivoli's Virtual Cinema Lineup

Ella Fitzgerald Documentary Added To The Tivoli's Virtual Cinema

A thrilling new music documentary about legendary songstress Ella Fitzgerald has been added to the Virtual Cinema!

While our historic theatre is temporarily closed, The Bobby Stone Film Series presented by West Village at the Tivoli Theatre continues to bring the very best in cinema magic to our friends and community.

This is a new way for audiences to watch new releases from the safety of their homes during this unprecedented time while also supporting the Tivoli Theatre Foundation. We now have streaming movies available for you to enjoy here first!

The Tivoli Theatre is excited to be part of this unique initiative and will keep all our fans updated on the latest movie releases we will offer as part of this exciting new series

Ella Fitzgerald Just One of Those Things

Tracing the story of Ella Fitzgerald’s life, this documentary film explores how her music became a soundtrack for a tumultuous century. From a 1934 talent contest at the Apollo Theatre in Harlem, the film follows Ella’s extraordinary journey across five decades as she reflects the passions and troubles of the times in her music and life.

Moving beyond conventional biopic, the film uses images and music to evoke the feel of those times bringing to life the history of Ella’s unique career.

Featuring interviews from Smokey Robinson, Tony Bennett, Jamie Cullum, Norma Miller and Ella’s adopted son Ray Brown Jr.

Tickets: $12 – This film is provided by our distributor friends at Universal Music Group.

And be sure to beck out the other films currently screening:

Mr. Topaze

Unwilling to sacrifice his principles, Albert Topaze (Peter Sellers), a poor but proud French schoolmaster, loses his job after he refuses to alter the failing grades of one of students. Seizing the opportunity to exploit his well-known honesty, actress Suzy Courtois (Nadia Gray) convinces her lover, the corrupt city council member Castel Benac (Herbert Lom), to hire Topaze as a managing director for one of his shady businesses. But when Topaze learns he is being used, he cunningly turns the tables on Benac and makes off with all the money.

Seller’s first and only credited directorial feature, MR. TOPAZE displays the British comic genius at the peak of his powers alongside his future Pink Panther nemesis Herbert Lom and a stellar supporting cast that includes Nadia Gray, Leo McKern, Billie Whitelaw and Michael Gough. Long considered a “lost” classic, MR. TOPAZE was digitally restored at the request of the British public from the last known surviving 35mm prints held in the BFI National Archive.

Tickets: $12 - This film is provided by our distributor friends at Film Movement.

The Surrogate

Jess Harris (Jasmine Batchelor, “The Good Fight”), a 29 year old web designer for a nonprofit in Brooklyn, is ecstatic to be the surrogate and egg-donor for her best friend Josh (Chris Perfetti, “Looking”) and his husband Aaron (Sullivan Jones, Slave Play). Twelve weeks into the pregnancy, a prenatal test comes back with unexpected results that pose a moral dilemma. As they all consider the best course of action, the relationship between the three friends is put to the test.

Tickets: $12 - when you use promo code Tivoli – This film is provided by our distributor friends at Visit Films.

Shirley

Renowned horror writer Shirley Jackson is on the precipice of writing her masterpiece when the arrival of newlyweds upends her meticulous routine and heightens tensions in her already tempestuous relationship with her philandering husband. The middle-aged couple, prone to ruthless barbs and copious afternoon cocktails, begins to toy mercilessly with the naïve young couple at their door.

Tickets: $5.99 - This film is provided by our distributor friends at NEON Films.

For a complete list of films in the The Bobby Stone Film Series, visit tivolichattanooga.com/events/bobby-stone-film-series/virtual-cinema