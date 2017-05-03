Experience the fury & force of a hurricane

Hold on to your hats because a storm’s a-brewin’ at the Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater. From May 5 to May 7, special screenings of Hurricane 3D, a new IMAX adventure, will fill the theater’s massive six-story screen.

Hurricanes are the most powerful storm systems the atmosphere can brew. On Chattanooga’s largest screen, audiences will learn more about the forces that contribute to the birth and the awe-inspiring power of these systems.

The film’s main “character” is Hurricane Lucy, a fictional storm whose growth is based on the development of several actual hurricanes the filmmakers documented over a five-year period.

Audiences will follow Lucy’s transformation along a 15,000-kilometer journey beginning with a gentle breeze over the African Sahel that grows into a life-giving monsoon before swelling to monumental proportions over the Atlantic Ocean.

Ships are tossed on growing ocean swells, and the violent winds and torrential rains of Hurricane Lucy crash into the rainforests of the Carribean before causing immense storm surges in the Gulf of Mexico. Along the way, the film peeks into the lives of a host of supporting characters, the men, women, plants and animals in Lucy’s path who are affected by it, for better or worse.

Hurricane 3D

Friday & Saturday 4 & 7 p.m., Sunday 4 p.m.

Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater

201 Chestnut Street

(423) 266-4629

www.tnaqua.org/imax