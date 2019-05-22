Explore The Great Barrier Reef

The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D theater has been showcasing some of the best nature films since it first opened its doors back in 1996.

And this week, they hit another cinematic homerun with the debut of Great Barrier Reef 3D, which captures the natural beauty and exquisite strangeness of the world’s largest living wonder.

The film introduces us to the visionaries and citizen scientists who are helping us better understand and protect this awesome, bizarre, and vibrant living world.

Stretching for more than 1,600 miles just off Australia’s northeast coast, the Great Barrier Reef is a natural wonder draped in superlatives and mind-boggling statistics that still struggle to encompass its splendor and importance.

“Great Barrier Reef is an epic adventure into an incredibly vibrant, living world where we tell the story of the reef from the perspective of people who have an intricately close relationship to it,” said film director Stephen Amezdroz.

The premiere event kicks off at 6 p.m. this Thursday with the sounds of a local didgeridoo performer along with kid-friendly activities in the IMAX Great Hall.

Following the film, Jemma Craig, an underwater photographer and videographer, will entertain questions about her life as a resident of Green Island in the Great Barrier Reef that led to an appearance in this new giant screen film.

For tickets and information, visit them online at tnaqua.org/imax