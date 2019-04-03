Exploring Our Hidden Rivers

Come out for a special evening in support of freshwater science and conservation as the Tennessee Aquarium premieres the Hidden Rivers of Southern Appalachia documentary.

This spectacular new film, shot across Southern Appalachia, celebrates the region’s unparalleled aquatic life.

How can you appreciate something when you don’t know it exists? For conservationists in the Southeast, this question is at the core of the struggle to inspire others to protect the region’s unparalleled diversity of aquatic life.

You’ll witness the vivid colors, natural dramas, and rarely seen animal behaviors while coming to appreciate the conservation efforts to protect pristine habitats and restore native species.

“Even on a global scale, Southeastern rivers are just incredibly full of life, diversity, and amazing behaviors,” says Freshwaters Illustrated Director Jeremy Monroe. “You’ve got so many species that have been in these streams for so long, and they’ve come up with all these ways to survive and interact with their habitat and with one another.”

By showing audiences these scenes of unexpected beauty and resourcefulness, Hidden Rivers aims to inspire not only awe for the Southeast’s aquatic diversity but also a sense of responsibility to safeguard it.

The event kicks off with a reception at 6 p.m. this Thursday, followed by a screening of this inspirational underwater documentary on the giant IMAX screen.