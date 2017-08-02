Extra! Extra! Sing all about it!

Seize the day one last time! The Tony Award-winning musical Newsies: The Broadway Musical returns to cinemas in an exclusive two-day event and stars Jeremy Jordan, reprising his Tony Award-Nominated performance as “Jack Kelly.”

Set in New York City at the turn of the century, Newsies is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a ragged band of teenaged ‘newsies,’ who dreams only of a better life far from the hardship of the streets.

But when publishing titans Joseph Pulitzer and William Randolph Hearst raise distribution prices at the newsboys’ expense, Jack finds a cause to fight for and rallies newsies from across the city to strike for what’s right.

Those joining Jordan from the original Broadway cast include Kara Lindsay “Katherine,” Ben Fankhauser “Davey” and Andrew Keenan-Bolger “Crutchie,” with North American Tour stars Steve Blanchard “Joseph Pulitzer” and Aisha de Haas as “Medda Larkin.”

Additional cast from the Broadway and North American Tour ensemble will also return. The two-day event was captured live at The Pantages Theatre in Hollywood in September 2016.

Head downtown to the Majestic 12 this Saturday at 12:55 p.m. and again on Wednesday at 7 p.m. to see Broadway on the big screen right here in Chattanooga.

Newsies: The Broadway Musical

Saturday, 12:55 p.m.

Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Majestic 12

311 Broad St.

www.fathomevents.com