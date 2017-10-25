"Feed me, Seymour, I'm hungry!"

Business is bad at Mushnick’s Flower Shop. Shy Seymour and brave Audrey will soon be unemployed. That is until Seymour pricks his finger and a sickly little exotic plant gets its first taste of human blood.

The plant spurts ten feet tall. As horticultural interest in “Audrey II” sprouts, Mushnick’s business takes off. But fresh blood must be found—and people start disappearing. Love and business bloom at a hilarious yet bloody cost.

And so goes the story behind one of the most unusual—and entertaining—musicals of all time, brought to life on the big screen in 1986 starring the talents of Rick Moranis (Seymour) and Ellen Green (Audry) and a bevy of guest stars including Steve Martin, Jim Belushi, John Candy, Christopher Guest, and Bill Murray.

Fans will not want to miss Little Shop of Horrors: The Director’s Cut, which features the rarely-seen original ending and an exclusive introduction from director Frank Oz.

And while it may not technically be a Halloween movie, what’s scarier than a carnivorous ten-foot tall sentient plant with some serious vocal chops? Truly a mean green mother from outer space.

And best of all, there are two local showings: Sunday at 2 p.m. & 7 p.m., and then on Halloween itself, also at 2 p.m. & 7 p.m. Trick or treat!

Little Shop of Horrors: The Director’s Cut

Sunday & Tuesday, 2 & 7 p.m.

East Ridge 18

5080 South Terrace

(423) 855-9652

Hamilton Place 8

2000 Hamilton Pl. Blvd.

(844) 462-7342

www.fathomevents.com