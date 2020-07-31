Gordon Lightfoot Documentary Added To The Tivoli's Virtual Cinema Series

While our historic theatre is temporarily closed, The Bobby Stone Film Series presented by West Village at the Tivoli Theatre continues to bring the very best in cinema magic to our friends and community.

This is a new way for audiences to watch new releases from the safety of their homes during this unprecedented time while also supporting the Tivoli Theatre Foundation. We now have streaming movies available for you to enjoy here first!

The Tivoli Theatre is excited to be part of this unique initiative and will keep all our fans updated on the latest movie releases we will offer as part of this exciting new series. More to come soon!

Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind

Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind is an exploration of the career, music, and influence of legendary Canadian musical icon Gordon Lightfoot. With unprecedented access to the artist, the documentary follows Lightfoot’s evolution from Christian choirboy to troubled troubadour to international star and beloved Canadian icon who has sold over 10 million albums and been nominated for 5 Grammy Awards.

Tickets: $9.99. This film is provided by our distributor friends at Greenwhich Entertainment.

Recently added to the Virtual Cinema lineup:

Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets

In the shadows of the bright lights of Las Vegas, it's last call for a beloved dive bar known as the Roaring 20s. That’s the premise, at least; the reality is as unreal as the world the regulars are escaping from. ​Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets is a mosaic of disparate lives, teetering between dignity and debauchery, reckoning with the past as they face an uncertain future, and singing as their ship goes down.

Filmmaking duo Bill and Turner Ross (​Western,​ 2015 Sundance Film Festival) return with an elegiac portrait of a tiny world fading away but still warm and beating with the comfort of community. Their beguiling approach to nonfiction storytelling makes for a foggy memory of experience lost in empty shot glasses and puffs of smoke.

Tickets: $10. This film is provided by our distributor friends at Utopia.

Guest of Honour

JIM (David Thewlis) and his daughter VERONICA (Laysla De Oliveira), a young high- school music teacher, attempt to unravel their complicated histories and intertwined secrets in Guest of Honour, a film that weaves through time exploring perception and penance, memory and forgiveness.

A hoax instigated by an aggressive school bus driver (Rossif Sutherland) goes very wrong. Accused of abusing her position of authority with 17-year-old CLIVE (Alexandre Bourgeois) and another student, VERONICA is imprisoned. Convinced that she deserves to be punished for crimes she committed at an earlier age, VERONICA rebuffs her father’s attempts to secure her early release. Confused and frustrated by VERONICA’s intransigence, JIM’s anguish begins to impinge on his job. As a food inspector, he wields great power over small, family-owned restaurants. It’s a power he doesn’t hesitate to use.

While preparing JIM’s funeral, VERONICA confides the secrets of her past to FATHER GREG (Luke Wilson) who may hold the final piece of this father-daughter puzzle.

Tickets: $12 – This film is provided by our distributor friends at Elovation Pictures.

For a complete list of films in the The Bobby Stone Film Series, visit tivolichattanooga.com/events/bobby-stone-film-series/virtual-cinema

