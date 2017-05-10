Have you got your Multipass ready?

It's hard to believe that it's been two decades since "Leeloo Dallas, Multipass" become a catchphrase amongst science fiction film fans. But it's true, Luc Besson's avant-garde sci-fi extravaganza The Fifth Element is now turning 20 years old. And as part of the celebrating, you can see it once again in all its over-the-top glory on the big screen in two special screenings this Saturday.

New York cab driver Korben Dallas didn't mean to be a hero, but he just picked up the kind of fare that only comes along every five thousand years: A perfect beauty, a perfect being, a perfect weapon. Together, they must save the world.

Bruce Willis, a then-unknown Milla Jovovich, Gary Oldman, and an outrageously over-the-top Chris Tucker star in acclaimed director Luc Besson's groundbreaking sci-fi adventure. This extravagantly styled tale of good against evil set in an unbelievable twenty-third century world that charmed audiences two decades ago to this day. Heck, it even made opera seem sexy to and audience unfamiliar with blue-skinned alien sopranos.

Director Luc Besson recorded an exclusive introduction to this special 20th anniversary screening of this cult-classic and audiences will also get a sneak peek of his new film, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, coming to theatres this summer.

So grab your multipass and journey to the future (just watch out for Ruby Rhod).

The Fifth Element

Saturday, 2 & 7 p.m.

East Ridge 18

5080 South Terrace

(423) 855-9652

www.fathomevents.com