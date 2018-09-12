Here To Be Heard: The Story Of The Slits comes to the Palace Theater

The fine folks behind the Sunday Slashers events are presenting a rare Saturday event at the Palace Theater this weekend, with a look at one of the most important punk bands in rock history, the Slits.

Here To Be Heard: The Story of The Slits is a film about the world’s first all-girl punk band, who formed in London in 1976. Contemporaries of The Clash and The Sex Pistols, they are the pioneering godmothers of the musical movement known as Punky Reggae.

The film tells the story of the band and the lives of the women involved, from their inception in 1976 to their tragic end in 2010 with the death of lead vocalist Ari Up.

When she passed away she was working with Slits tour manager and friend Jennifer Shagawat on a film about the band. After Ari passed and the film was still not completed, Jennifer contacted her longtime friend Bill over at Molasses Manifesto to come on and help finish the project.

If you are a fan of punk rock, a fan of female rock, or a fan of music history, this is one film you do not want to miss. Let’s hear it for the Sunday Slashers and the Palace Theater for giving Chattanoogans a rare chance to see this amazing documentary.

Doors open at 7 p.m. with a $7 ticket price. The film is rated PG-13, perfect for those adventurous teens (and adults) looking for inspiration