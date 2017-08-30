Ho ho ho and a bucket of blood

It is just 116 days till Christmas comes again, but you can get a head start on the festivities with Director Craig Anderson’s Red Christmas opening this weekend.

Though, we have to be honest, this is not your standard Hollywood Christmas feel-good story, like perennial classics such as It’s A Wonderful Life, A Christmas Story, Die Hard, or even the similarly named White Christmas.

No, Red Christmas is anything but a feel good story. In fact, it’s the exact opposite: it’s a classic horror movie. So you might want to put off making up some egg nog and putting out some early decorations.

In Red Christmas, a widow and her bickering family gather at her remote estate on Christmas Eve where she must soon protect them all from a hideously deformed killer who’s out for bloody revenge. Ho ho ho, indeed.

The film stars and is produced by Dee Wallace, known to mainstream audiences for playing the mom in E.T. but is also a cult icon for starring in The Hills Have Eyes, Cujo, The Howling and the cult classic Critters.

Critics have been quite divided on Red Christmas. On one hand, Wallace has her many fans who love to see her continued work in the oft-maligned horror/slasher film genre. But just as many have major issues about this film being set around the Christmas holidays, apparently forgetting other holiday-horror classics such as Gremlins and Silent Night, Deadly Night.

As it is, you’ll have a chance to decide for yourself this week at the Palace Picture House if this film should be added to your Christmas wish list.

Red Christmas

Opens this Friday

See website for showtimes

Palace Picture House

818 Georgia Ave.

(423) 803-6578

www.chattpalace.com