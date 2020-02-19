Honoring Black History Month

In honor of Black History Month, Steven Spielberg’s film adaptation of Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel “The Color Purple” returns to the big screen to celebrate its 35th anniversary.

From 1909 to 1949, Celie (Whoopi Goldberg in her first feature film appearance), a Southern Black woman, gradually gains self-respect as she strives to educate herself and to find love—despite an abusive spouse and a society biased against her race and her sex.

Spielberg cites The Color Purple as his first “serious” film, and said that he would have not been able to do Empire of the Sun or Schindler’s List without the stepping stone that was this film.

Interestingly enough, Spielberg felt very insecure about taking on the project. He felt the film should’ve been directed by someone of color who could relate to the struggles faced by many blacks living in the old south.

Producer Quincy Jones argued, “No, I want you to do it, and besides, did you have to be an alien to direct E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial?” Spielberg appreciated his friend’s logic, and decided to take on the film.

The Color Purple screens this Sunday at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. at the AMC Chattanooga 18 theaters on South Terrace and includes exclusive insights from Turner Classic Movies.