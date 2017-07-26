Honoring the man who brought zombies to the big screen

Legendary filmmaker George Romero, who passed away a few weekends ago at the age of 77, may not have been a household name. But his influence on film culture cannot be denied for one simple reason: without Romero, the entire sub-genre of zombie films may never have come to the big screen

Romero burst on the scene in 1968 with the cult classic Night of the Living Dead. The story follows characters Ben (Duane Jones), Barbra (Judith O'Dea), and five others trapped in a rural farmhouse in Western Pennsylvania, which is attacked by a large and growing group of unnamed “living dead” monsters.

He cemented the allure and appeal of the zombie film with his 1978 followup Dawn of the Dead where survivors of the zombie outbreak barricade themselves inside a suburban shopping mall amid mass hysteria. The film has a 92 percent approval rating at Rotten Tomatoes, which calls it “one of the most compelling and entertaining zombie films ever made” in its critical consensus.

And now you can see both films on the big screen as the Palace Picture House presents a double-feature this Saturday night. Night of the Living Dead screens at 8 p.m., followed by Dawn of the Dead at 10 p.m. You will need to be individual tickets for both films, but it's absolutely worth it to see them back-to-back.

Just remember to keep a close eye on your fellow film-goers. You know, just in case they get a taste for brains.

George Romero Double Feature

Saturday, 8 p.m. & 10 p.m.

Palace Picture House

818 Georgia Ave.

(423) 803-6578

www.chattpalace.com