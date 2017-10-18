How lucky do you really feel?

Harry Dean Stanton, who passed away last month, left behind him a towering body of work. The quintessential character actor, Stanton’s career spanned more than six decades, marked by a commitment to every role he took, regardless of the how “big” or “small” the film may have been.

Director David Lynch said of Stanton, “There’s nobody like Harry Dean. Everyone loved him. And with good reason. He was a great actor (actually beyond great) and a great human being—so great to be around him.”

And Lynch had first-hand experience with Stanton, as they co-starred in Lucky, which plays this week at The Palace Picture House.

The directorial debut of John Carroll Lynch, Lucky follows the spiritual journey of a 90-year-old atheist and the quirky characters that inhabit his off the map desert town. Having out lived and out smoked all of his contemporaries, the fiercely independent Lucky finds himself at the precipice of life, thrust into a journey of self-exploration, leading towards that which is so often unattainable: enlightenment.

Stanton’s performance is mesmerizing and not to be missed. Even better, along with David Lynch, he is surrounded by a superlative cast that includes Ron Livingston, Ed Begley Jr., Tom Skerritt, Beth Grant and many more, all of whom bring their “A” game.

Lucky

See website for showtimes

Palace Picture House

818 Georgia Ave.

(423) 803-6578

www.chattpalace.com