How to fall in love with opera (hint: try Puccini's Tosca)

Opera is a funny thing. Opera is an art form that either sinks into your soul and wraps around your heart or simply leaves you unmoved and unsure what all the fuss is about.

If you are new to opera, or simply willing to try something new and find out for yourself if it works for you (or not), a great place to start is with the ongoing The Met: Live in HD series featuring New York’s Metropolitan Opera.

This Saturday, The Met showcases Puccini’s magnificent Tosca. Rivaling the splendor of Franco Zeffirelli’s Napoleonic-era sets and costumes, Sir David McVicar’s ravishing new production offers a splendid backdrop for extraordinary singing.

Featuring an exciting cast led by soprano Sonya Yoncheva in the title role of the fiery diva and Vittorio Grigolo as her passionate lover, Cavaradossi. The pair are “youthful, ardent, and innocent...their duets electric, their kisses hot and numerous”, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The story, set in Rome in 1800 (and sung in Italian) is wonderfully complicated with many twists and turns and all the intrigue and delight one could hope to expect. So instead of giving it all away, treat yourself to an afternoon at the theater and fall in love in a whole new way.

Puccini’s Tosca

Saturday, 12:55 p.m.

East Ridge 18

5080 South Terrace

(423) 855-9652

Hamilton Place 8

2000 Hamilton Pl. Blvd.

(844) 462-7342

www.fathomevents.com