"I'm The Doctor"

Off and on for the past fifty years, one of the longest-running and most beloved science fiction television series has been Doctor Who.

First launched by the BBC as a children’s educational program, the show quickly morphed into something much larger and become a worldwide sensation.

And now, history is being made once again as Jodi Whitaker becomes the first woman to wield a sonic screwdriver as the thirteenth incarnation of the Time Lord known only as The Doctor.

Already highly anticipated, the new-look series heralds a brand-new era for Doctor Who with a world-class team at the helm led by showrunner Chris Chibnall (Broadchurch, Torchwood) and a brand new group of companions.

And while the premiere of the new season aired on BBC America this past Sunday (to fantastic reviews and acclaim), here’s your chance to join with your fellow Whovians to see it on the big screen, along with a pair of special behind-the-scenes features—“Becoming a Doctor” and “Directing and Regenerating Doctor Who”.

“The Woman Who Fell to Earth” will show on the big screen this Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. at both East Ridge 18 and Hamilton Place 8.

So fire up your TARDIS, grab your sonic screwdriver, and watch out for Daleks (just in case) as we once again travel through time and space in style.