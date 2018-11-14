In Praise Of Studio Ghibli

For fans of Japanese animation—known simply as anime—there has long been one studio that has produced some of the most popular, entertaining, and enduring film works throughout their history: Studio Ghibli.

In a special three-day engagement starting this Sunday at East Ridge 18 and Hamilton Place 8, Studio Ghibli Fest continues with special screenings of the classic Castle in the Sky (in both dubbed and subtitled versions).

Castle in the Sky is a timeless story of courage and friendship, with stunning animation from acclaimed Academy Award-winning director Hayao Miyazaki.

This high-flying adventure begins when Pazu, an engineer’s apprentice, spies a young girl, Sheeta, floating down from the sky, held aloft by a glowing pendant. Both Sheeta and Pazu are searching for the legendary floating castle, Laputa, and they vow to travel there together to unravel the mystery of the luminous crystal.

But their quest won’t be easy, as soon they are being pursued by greedy air pirates, the military, and secret government agents, who all seek the power Sheeta alone can control.

The English-dubbed cast includes the vocal talents of Anna Paquin, James Van Der Beek, Cloris Leachman, Mark Hamill, Mandy Patinkin, and more.