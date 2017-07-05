Going Inside the Childhood Of Maxim Gorky at Heritage House

Every second Sunday of the month the Heritage House and the Chattanooga Russian Film Fellowship present essential Russian cinema from the last century. This Sunday, they present the 1938 classic The Childhood of Maxim Gorky by director Mark Donskoy.

This haunting, unforgettable film, based upon Maxim Gorky's 1913 autobiography, shows a twelve-year-old's journey in life against the tumultuous backdrop of 19th century Russia.

With tableaux beautifully vivid and forceful, it recounts the touching relationships which develop when Gorky is put into custody at his grandparents' home. His grandmother, a simple woman who knows how to make people laugh, represents optimism in the direst situations, honesty in a world of deceit.

Gorky's poverty-stricken childhood formed his life-long compassion for the underdog, and the film is filled with powerful portraits of lower class people whose qualities of integrity and dignity shine through their hopeless circumstances.

Among many others are the half-blind Grigory, who works at the grandfather's dye factory, and Gorky's little orphaned friends, who live out of garbage cans, dreaming of a utopian neverland. From these portraits come an inspiring, panoramic view of human conditions and conflicts.

The screening will be preceded by a potluck dinner with the Heritage House Film Club at 5 p.m.

Sunday, 6:30 p.m.

Heritage House Arts & Civic Center

1428 Jenkins Rd.

(423) 855-9474

www.chattanooga.gov