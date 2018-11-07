Is It Really A Holiday Movie?

Is Die Hard Really A Holiday Movie?

Every year around this time, various media sites start ranking the “best” holiday movies of all time.

Certain films always make the list: It’s A Wonderful Life, Miracle on 34th Street, A Christmas Carol, and the perennial television marathon of A Christmas Story.

And these films are all well and good and cinematic treats along the lines of egg nog and holiday turkey.

But one film has been the center of the holiday movie debate since it debuted in theaters three decades ago: Die Hard.

Purists point out the theme has nothing to do with the holidays and therefore is nothing more (and nothing less) than a tightly written, acted, and directed action thriller.

Other point out the movie takes place during the Christmas holidays—on Christmas Eve, no less—and even has the classic reference of “I have a machine gun Ho Ho Ho” as a plot turning point.

Which is correct? We have no idea. All we do know is that this Sunday you have a chance to once again join Bruce Willis and Alan Rickman in their star-making turns as Det. John McLane and elegant thief Hans Gruber back on the big screen.

