It isn't Christmas without The Doctor (on the big screen)

The Christmas season is all about tradition. Pictures with Santa, Christmas carols on the radio and in the stores, trying to find the perfect gift, the peril-filled office holiday party, endless television “specials” that are often anything but, and Doctor Who.

Yes, Doctor Who. It just wouldn’t be Christmas without a special episode of the itinerant time-traveling alien, often using the holidays to regenerate into a brand new Doctor. Often with a twist.

This Christmas, the Doctor comes face to face with…the Doctor! The epic finale to the Peter Capaldi era of Doctor Who, “Twice Upon a Time,” is coming to cinemas for a special two-night run next Wednesday and Thursday, featuring the return of Pearl Mackie and special guests Mark Gatiss and David Bradley.

The cinema event will also feature two special bonus pieces, taking you behind the scenes to the filming of this very special Christmas Special and celebrating the tenures of Peter Capaldi as the Doctor and Steven Moffat as showrunner and lead writer. You won’t want to miss this extra special Doctor Who cinema event!

One note though: While the theater owners want Doctor Who fans to have fun at these cinema events, safety is paramount. Please note that attending in costume is fine, however masks, face-concealing make-up, fake weapons as well as any costumes that conceal what you are carrying, your natural body shape or face are strictly prohibited.

Oh, and no Daleks. Thanks.

Doctor Who: Twice Upon a Time

Wednesday & Thursday, 7 p.m.

East Ridge 18

5080 South Terrace

(423) 855-9652

Hamilton Place 8

2000 Hamilton Pl. Blvd.

(844) 462-7342

www.fathomevents.com