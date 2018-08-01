It Really Ties The Room Together

The Big Lebowski celebrates 20 years of a stolen rug

Twenty years ago, an unusual film hit theaters produced and directed by a pair of brothers who had made a name for themselves with odd, character-driven films filled with unusual people and situations.

But not even the Coen Brothers could have predicted the long lasting cultural impact of The Big Lebowski, a hilariously quirky comedy about bowling, a severed toe, a stolen rug, White Russians, and a guy named…The Dude.

Jeff “The Dude” Lebowski doesn’t want any drama in his life…heck, he can’t even be bothered with a job. But, he must embark on a quest with his bowling buddies after his rug is destroyed in a twisted case of mistaken identity.

With career-defining performances by Starring Jeff Bridges, John Goodman, Julianne Moore, Steve Buscemi, Philip Seymour Hoffman and John Turturro, The Big Lebowski not only has stood the test of time on DVD shelves around the world, it has even spawned annual gatherings (the next one is in September in Chicago, with a December fest in New York City).

Now you have a chance to grab your worn out sweaters, your yellow-lensed sunglasses, and your best bowling ball and see it on the big screen in all it's nihilistic glory this Sunday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at East Ridge 18 and Hamilton Place 8.

The Dude abides.