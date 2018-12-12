It's A Jim Henson Christmas

For several generations, nothing says Christmas quite like watching the creations of Jim Henson. The genius behind Sesame Street and The Muppets has created a number of holiday classics.

And this Sunday, you can head over to either East Ridge 18 of Hamilton Place 8 and see two of his beloved specials on the big screen in newly remastered forms: Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas and The Bells of Fraggle Rock.

Based on a book by Russell and Lillian Hoben, Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas is a beloved Christmas story, with music from Paul Williams and an all-puppet cast of woodland creatures.

It tells the story of Ma and Emmet Otter—a family that has little more than each other. When a talent show is held in town, a fifty-dollar prize gives them each hope of buying the other a real present this year.

Deftly addressing the melancholy many people feel during the holidays as they struggle to find meaning in the special time of year, The Bells of Fraggle Rock begins as Gobo Fraggle wonders why he doesn't have his normal excitement over The Festival of the Bells, the most wonderful day of the year for Fraggles.

Though his friends try to cheer him up, Gobo ventures on an expedition to the center of Fraggle Rock—a journey that teaches him the importance of individual faith.

Showtimes are at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.