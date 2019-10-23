Let's Do The Time Warp Again

“It’s astounding. Time is fleeting. Madness takes its toll.”

From the first time Riff-Raff uttered those words on screen in 1975, The Rocky Horror Picture Show has been part of the national consciousness. Several generations of film goers have made the cult film a late night classic in theaters far and wide, along with costumes, props, and (of course) talking back to the big screen.

And now, just in time for the Halloween season, the Bobby Stone Film Series brings the camp classic back to Chattanooga for a special performance this Saturday at 8 p.m. at the Tivoli Theatre.

And it’s not just a “regular” showing. No, there will be a live shadow cast leading fans in audience participation, and prop bags filled with a variety of approved items will be for sale in the lobby for just $10.

It must be noted that while costumes and props are strongly encouraged, certain things cannot be brought to the theatre: rice, candles, confetti, glitter, real food items such as toast, hot dogs, and prunes (though neoprene versions are acceptable).

Also, please help take care of our historic theater and refrain from throwing anything at the screen.

So if you’re ready to make a return visit to a very special mansion on a dark and stormy night just in time for the most memorable party of the year, this is the event for you.

Now take a jump to the left...