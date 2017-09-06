Exploring life and death in Ferguson, Missouri

In a year that has been marred by violent protests across the country, most notably in Charlottesville, Virginia, Whose Streets? is a timely, and often quite disturbing look at a civil uprising that lead to a new protest movement in America that shows little sign of subsiding anytime soon.

Told by the activists and leaders who live and breathe this movement for justice, Whose Streets? is an unflinching look at the Ferguson uprising.

When unarmed teenager Michael Brown is killed by police and left lying in the street for hours, it marks a breaking point for the residents of St. Louis, Missouri.

Grief, long-standing racial tensions and renewed anger bring residents together to hold vigil and protest this latest tragedy. Empowered parents, artists, and teachers from around the country come together as freedom fighters.

As the national guard descends on Ferguson with military grade weaponry, these young community members become the torchbearers of a new resistance.

Filmmakers Sabaah Folayan and Damon Davis know this story because they are the story. Whose Streets? is a powerful battle cry from a generation fighting, not for their civil rights, but for the right to live.

This is not a film that searches for a happy ending or a peaceful resolution, because for many there doesn’t appear to either coming anytime soon. Instead, it shines an unflinching light on a segment of society that has long been marginalized and victimized by those in power.

Whose Streets?

Opens this Friday

See website for showtimes

Palace Picture House

818 Georgia Ave.

(423) 803-6578

www.chattpalace.com