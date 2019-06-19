Life Is Like A Box Of Chocolates

When one talks about the “greatest actors of their generation”, Tom Hanks is a name that often ascends high on the roster of our current crop of film stars. And for good reason.

One only has to list a few of his film roles to justify his inclusion in the discussion: Splash, A League Of Their Own, Big, Sleepless In Seattle, Saving Private Ryan, Apollo 13, Toy Story...the list is seemingly endless.

That said, one movie that cemented his status is also one of the most controversial for its often ham-handed blending of historical facts and cinematic fiction: Forrest Gump.

The tale of a simple man whose life unknowingly intertwined with some of the most indelible moments in history scored Hanks a Best Picture Oscar and was revered by audiences. To many, Gump’s life really was a box of chocolates, and proved irresistible to fans.

Which brings us to this weekend, where you can relive Forrest’s journey on the big screen once again in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the classic, which also featured standout performances by Sally Field, Robin Wright, Mykelti Williamson, and Gary Sinise.

Catch it this Sunday at 3 p.m. at East Ridge 18, Hamilton Place 8, or Northgate 14 and again (if you wish) at 7 p.m. at either East Ridge 18 or Northgate 14. And be sure to buy a box of chocolate candy beforehand.