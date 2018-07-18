Long live Princess Mononoke on the big screen

Longtime readers of The Pulse will have picked up on the not-so-subtle fact that we are really big fans of Japanese animation, known as anime.

Part of the love is the animation itself. Animation houses such as Studio Ghibli have been creating rich, detailed and often awe-inspiring animated features for decades, with a uniquely Asian style and sensibility.

But even more than the animation, we have long been fascinated with the intricate storytelling.

Take, for example, Academy Award-winning director Hayao Miyazaki and his masterpiece Princess Mononoke, which is showing this coming Monday (dubbed) and Tuesday (subtitled) at both East Ridge 18 and Hamilton Place 8 at 12:55 and 7 p.m. respectively.

Inflicted with a deadly curse, the young warrior Ashitaka heads west in search of a cure. There, he stumbles into bitter conflict between Lady Eboshi, the proud people of Iron Town, and the enigmatic Princess Mononoke, a young girl raised by wolves, who will stop at nothing to prevent the humans from destroying her home and the forest spirits and animal gods who live there.

Princess Mononoke is an epic masterpiece that has dazzled audiences worldwide with its breathtaking imagination, exhilarating battles and deep humanity. You owe it to yourself to see it on the big screen.