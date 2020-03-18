Making The Most Of Being At Home

A watch list to make your self-quarantine more pleasurable

As much as I hate to say it, right now is not the best time to go to the movies. Unless you’ve been living in a hole (and if you have, stay there), you’re more than aware the World Health Organization has classified COVID-19 a global pandemic.

They, along with the CDC, are recommending social distance—working from home, closing schools, cancelling events, and generally staying the hell away from others as much as possible.

Movies are, of course, better with an audience. But hanging out in a small, dark, sticky room with strangers for hours at a time, breathing the same air and sharing popcorn, is probably the best way to spread a disease beyond openly licking doorknobs at a flu convention.

We’re lucky, however. We currently live in a world where content is king. There is entertainment at every corner of the internet and streaming services likely offer anything you might want to watch. Below is a list of films I compiled from just a cursory glance at Netflix (and a single television show I intentionally searched for on Amazon Prime).

All these films are fantastic, most are not pandemic themed, and they’re a great way to start a self-quarantine.

Outbreak

We might as well get this one out of the way. This film by Wolfgang Peterson is currently trending on Netflix, for obvious reasons, and stars Dustin Hoffman, Rene Russo, Morgan Freeman, and Kevin Spacey. Essentially, a monkey spreads an Ebola-type virus in a California town. At best, the film will serve as a reminder that things could be worse.

There Will Be Blood

There is no better an actor than Daniel Day Lewis and this film showcases why. For those that haven’t seen it, but have seen memes based on the film, There Will Be Blood has very little to do with milkshakes. Instead, it tells the story of an oil tycoon and the ruthless nature of man.

A Ghost Story

This film is haunting, but not necessarily in a supernatural way. It’s about the passage of time, the circular nature of the universe, and the realities of loss. It’s a slow-moving film that rewards those with patience for good filmmaking.

Ex Machina

Directed by Alex Garland, Ex Machina is as claustrophobic as we’re all feeling. It’s a film about big ideas: artificial intelligence, the insular nature of creation, and how we undervalue both of those things in the pursuit of sex robots. Follow this film up with DEVS, a new Hulu limited series by the same director with similar themes (although it appears to lack sex robots).

Rounders

This is a film most of you have probably forgotten. Starring Matt Damon and Edward Norton, it tells the story of some degenerate gamblers who are great at taking other people’s money. It’s a fun, somewhat forgettable film about poker and the mob. Entertaining enough for a day inside.

Candyman

Now is a good chance to revisit this 1992 cult classic in preparation for the 2020 remake. Feel free to say his name three times—enhance your social distancing with the addition of magical bees.

Swiss Army Man

This film is so strange and wonderful and funny. Not many people have watched it, which is a shame, but a pandemic is the perfect opportunity to watch Paul Dano ride a dead, gas-filled Daniel Radcliffe across a lake.

The Shawshank Redemption

We’ve all seen this movie. We’re all eager to watch it again. Save this film for a day when you need a dose of inspiration.

The Invitation

The Invitation is a film that was brought to Chattanooga a few years ago by the CFF. It effectively explains why social distancing, in general, is a good idea. You should watch to find out why.

Lawless

Lawless is uneven to say the least but it features great performances and interesting scenes, even if it sort of falls apart by the end. The film follows in the tradition of weird Tom Hardy accents, which everyone loves, right?

Magnum PI (1980)

This is the only television show on the list, one that I recently discovered was streamable. As a thirty-seven-year-old man, I have vague recollections of the show which ran for eight seasons during my formative years. Watching it again as an adult is pure pleasure—it’s full of 1980s absurdity and wonder. Plus, eight seasons can take up a lot of time. I highly recommend watching the entire series.

This is only a short list to get you started. Even if you’ve seen some of these before, watch them again. It can’t hurt. Just remember, we’re trying to protect the most vulnerable among us.

Listen to the CDC. Stay home. Watch movies. It’s the best advice I can offer.