May the Schwartz be with you this Friday

For a number of years now, May 4th has been unofficially known as “Star Wars Day”. As in, “May the fourth be with you”. Get it?

But never let it be said that Chattanooga ever does anything quite normal. Far from it, in fact. As evidenced by the fact the folks at The Palace Theater have teamed up with Main Line Ink to present the not-so-Star-Wars epic farce, Spaceballs, to celebrate the holiday.

Of course, the Mel Brooks comedy classic is a pretty straight-forward send-up of the original Star Wars film, but even George Lucas himself put his stamp of approval on Brooks’ take on the sci-fi epic.

So fans of both films are encouraged to come dressed in their best cosplay—be it Darth Vader or Dark Helmet, Han Solo or Lone Starr, Chewbacca or Barf, Princess Leia or Princess Vespa. Heck, you can even come dressed as President Skroob, just as long as you avoid using the transporter beam and ending up with your head on backwards.

Even better, those in costume will be able to drink $3 tall boys and $4 local drafts all night long. Plus, there will be plenty of popcorn and hot and ready pizza.

Plus, if you head over to chattpalace.com to share and RSVP the event, you’ll be entered in a drawing for a $50 tattoo from Main Line Ink (winner announced that night).

The fun starts at 8 p.m. at The Palace Theater at 818 Georgia Ave. May the Schwartz be with you!