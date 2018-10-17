Milford Graves Full Mantis at Barking Legs Theater

CoPAC and the Shaking Ray Levi Society are bringing an amazing documentary to town next Thursday, Oct, 25th, to the Barking Legs Theater.

Milford Graves Full Mantis is the first ever feature-length portrait of renowned percussionist Milford Graves, exploring his kaleidoscopic creativity and relentless curiosity.

After a sold-out screening at the Lincoln Center earlier this year, Chattanooga will have a rare opportunity to experience this acclaimed and fascinating documentary on a big screen.

“One of the best jazz documentaries ever assembled...a singular viewing experience,” raves Byron Coley of The Wire.

Graves has performed internationally since 1964, both as a soloist and in ensembles with such legends as Albert Ayler, Giuseppi Logan and Sonny Sharrock.

He is a founding pioneer of avant-garde jazz, and he remains one of the most influential living figures in the evolution of the form.

Graves tells stories of discovery, struggle and survival, ruminates on the essence of ‘swing,’ activates electronic stethoscopes in his basement lab to process the sound of his heart, and travels to Japan where he performs at a school for children with autism, igniting the student body into an ecstatic display of spontaneous collective energy.

Check it out next Thursday evening at 7:30 p.m. at Barking Legs Theater, 307 Dodds Ave. for just $10.