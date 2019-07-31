Movies In The Great Outdoors

With August now upon us and school getting back into session next week (!!), it may feel like the summer is almost over. But it’s not for the movie-loving folks at the Chattanooga Film Festival.

Earlier this week, they kicked off their Summer Film Series, a series of free screenings of classic films shown in the great outdoors.

The films curated for this series will make movie buffs rejoice and delight casual movie fans. Each film will feature a special introduction that will give attendees a bit more context as to why what they’re about to see is so special.

Next Wednesday, they are showing the Fred MacMurray and Barbara Stanwyck 1944 classic Double Indemnity, a quintessential example of film noir directed by the legendary Billy Wilder.

The following week, it’s the ultimate car movie with Steve McQueen’s unforgettable 1968 thriller Bullitt.

This special outdoor, free screening series is made possible by Open Spaces Partnership in Animation and Community Enhancement Program (OS-PACE), which helps to expand Chattanooga’s resources for recreation opportunities.

Make plans to head down to Miller Park for some great films (and some great local food trucks). Each film starts at 7:30 p.m. RSVP via Eventbrite at http://bit.ly/2LL7es8