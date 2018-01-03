Mrs. Maisel is truly marvelous, and worth the (binge) watching

Last week, Pulse film editor John DeVore wrote fondly about Amazon Prime’s Jean Claude Van Johnson (as well he should) as an example of Amazon’s growing stable of original programming.

But if one was only expecting muscle-bound comedy, muscle-bound superheroes (The Tick), or muscle cars (The Grand Tour), we’re here to tell you there’s a whole lot more going on in Prime-land. And chief among the new offerings is the brilliantly funny The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Set in a brilliantly staged 1958 New York, Midge Maisel’s (Rachel Brosnahan) life is on track—husband, kids, and elegant post-Yom Kippur dinners in their Upper West Side apartment.

But when her life takes a surprise turn, she has to quickly decide what else she’s good at—and going from housewife to stand-up comic is a wild choice to everyone but her. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is written and directed by Amy Sherman-Palladino, better known for creating Gilmore Girls. And her knack of witty, razor-sharp dialogue is, if anything, even better here.

Add in stellar performances by the marvelously acerbic Alex Borstein and scene-stealing work from the always reliable Tony Shalhoub, and you have a recipe for success that will keep you laughing...and clicking “watch the next episode” until you can’t keep your eyes open.