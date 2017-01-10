New Home For Independent Films In Chattanooga

The Palace Picture House to open in June

The time has come. After years of setbacks, including broken equipment, sound problems, frustrating criticism, and straight up thievery, the art house theater formally known as the Cine-Rama has found a permanent home.

Finally, film fanatics and cinephiles from around the Scenic City will have a place to see the weird, the unusual, the complex, and the straight up fantastic films that have been the legacy of Mise En Scenesters, The Chattanooga Film Festival, and the Cine-Rama.

Starting in June, The Palace Picture House will open its doors at 715 Cherry Street, alongside Swine, the pop-up art gallery that was also located in the Cine-Rama location on Main Street.

The Palace Picture House is due in part to a partnership with Lamp Post Properties. Dreamer and CFF festival director Chris Dortch says, “The opening of the Palace feels like the next logical step in what has been a 7+ year journey to making Chattanooga a safer place for cinema. Since the very first days of MES film club this has been our dream and now we finally have the team in place to make it a permanent reality. I’d ask someone to pinch me but if this is all some magical hallucination I think I’d like to stay in the dream a bit longer.”

Let’s hope film fans in Chattanooga never have to wake up.