Nine Lives, Nine Deaths

What’s the first thing you think of when you hear the word “grindsploitation”? If you’re like me, you think of campy low-budget horror filmmaking with a decidedly dark comedic twist and as much over-the-top imagery as the film budget will allow.

And if you’re also like me and love a good, campy grindsploitation flick, you’re going to want to head over to The Palace Theater this Sunday to catch Cat Sick Blues, another sick, twisted, horrific, and black comedy feature film.

The Australian horror film centers on Ted, a man who suffers a mental breakdown when his beloved cat dies. Having several cats of my own, I can empathize with his sadness...though definitely not with how he reacts to the loss.

Ted believes that the only way to bring back his pet is taking the lives of nine humans. So Ted dons vicious deadly cat claw gloves and a creepy cat mask, and goes on a murderous rampage.

As the butchery escalates, a twisted romance blossoms between Ted and Claire, a young woman who has also recently lost her cat.

Yep. Grindsploitation at its finest, folks.

The film screens this Sunday at 6 p.m. at The Palace Theater at 818 Georgia Ave. For more info about tickets, head over to their website at chattpalace.com or catch them on Facebook.