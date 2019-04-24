No Compromise, No Regrets

The Sunday Slashers return to The Palace Theater this, well, Sunday at 6 p.m. to present the untold story of Stiv Bators—the charismatic singer with the Dead Boys who was the original embodiment of the self-destructive punk frontman.

He went on to team up with members of Sham 69 in The Wanderers, but his greatest success came in the mid-80’s with The Lords Of The New Church before his untimely death at the age of 40 in Paris in 1990.

Never-released 8mm footage from private collections, a killer soundtrack, and accounts from the people who were with Stiv through various phases and projects of his life and career round out the film.

Slim Jim Phantom (Stray Cats), Jimmy Zero (Dead Boys), Nick Turner and Dave Tregunna (Sham 69), Cynthia Ross (B-Girls), and Frank Secich (Blue Ash, Stiv Bators Band, Deadbeat Poets) participate in telling Stiv’s story.

Secich is a legendary punk rock musician, songwriter, author, and record producer. He was the bass player and founding member of the group Blue Ash, played with Stiv from 1979–81, and is currently the rhythm guitarist for the Deadbeat Poets.

And speaking of Frank Secich, he will be the very special guest at the screening with a Q&A session on Stiv, as well as a post-screening jam session with the Ghetto Blasters. Best of all, this evening of punk-packed entertainment can be yours for just $10.