Not Your Regular Godfathers

Tokyo Godfathers, the acclaimed holiday classic from master director Satoshi Kon (Paprika, Perfect Blue), returns to theaters in a brand new restoration.

In modern day Tokyo, three homeless people’s lives are changed forever when they discover a baby girl at a garbage dump on Christmas Eve.

As the New Year fast approaches, these three forgotten members of society band together to solve the mystery of the abandoned child and the fate of her parents.

Along the way, encounters with seemingly unrelated events and people force them to confront their own haunted pasts, as they learn to face their future, together.

Co-written by Keiko Nobumoto (Cowboy Bebop) and featuring a whimsical score by Keiichi Suzuki, Tokyo Godfathers is a masterpiece by turns heartfelt, hilarious and highly original, a tale of hope and redemption in the face of seemingly insurmountable odds.

Tokyo Godfathers received an Excellence Prize at the 2003 Japan Media Arts Festival as well as winning Best Animation Film at the 58th Mainichi Film Awards.

Come see it this Monday at 7 p.m. with English subtitles, or next Wednesday at 7 p.m. dubbed in English at the AMC Chattanooga 18 theaters on South Terrace.