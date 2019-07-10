On The Wings Of Heroes

For fans of classic films, the ongoing film series hosted by the Heritage House Arts & Civic Center is a must add to your film viewing calendar.

This Monday, they are screening a fully restored version of the very first Best Picture winner, 1927’s Wings, directed by legendary filmmaker William Wellman (the writer/director of 1937’s A Star Is Born). Wellman was called “Wild Bill” during his World War I service as an aviator, a nickname that persisted in Hollywood due to his larger-than-life personality and lifestyle.

The film stars Richard Arlen as David Armstrong and Charles “Buddy” Rogers as Jack Powell. Together, these World War I pilots are eager to fly the then-new fighter planes. As they head off to war, they leave behind Mary Preston, played by the inimitable Clara Bow, a local girl who’s in love with David but committed to Jack.

Dispatched to France as newly minted pilots, the David and Jack take to the skies in one of the war’s climactic air battles, and as frantic Mary longs for the safe return of both men, one pays the ultimate price for his bravery.

Wings was not only the first Best Picture winner, but was the only silent movie to win the big award until The Artist in 2012. It’s also, interestingly enough, the first film to show an on-screen kiss between two men.

Come see it this Monday at 7 p.m. You won’t be disappointed.