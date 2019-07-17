One Small Step For Everyone

Fifty years ago this week, three brave astronauts took the first steps to the stars as they boarded the Apollo 11 spacecraft and headed to their historic landing on the Moon.

And while we will all remember the names of Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, and Michael Collins, there were literally tens of thousands of people working together to make it possible.

In honor of the anniversary of the moon landing, the Heritage House Arts & Civic Center presents The Dish, a film of the true story of a group of eccentric scientists who are responsible for manning a satellite dish inauspiciously located on a remote Australian sheep farm.

Much to NASA’s alarm, the unconventional Aussie team—led by Cliff Buxton (portrayed by Sam Neill)—are the world’s only hope for receiving the historic images of man’s first steps on the moon. With help from the colorful cast of local characters, the crew struggles to overcome a series of mishaps.

The Dish will be followed by Moonwalk One—the official NASA documentary film of the mission.

Come out this Thursday at either 2 p.m. or 7 p.m. to relive the history-making technological triumph that set the stage for continued advancement and exploration of the Solar System and to learn more about the often unsung heroes of the lunar landing.