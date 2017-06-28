Out Of The Shadows, Into The Spotlight

The musicians you've heard but never knew come from out of the shadows

Just 20 feet from stardom, these “First Call” musicians live and breathe music, and for the first time ever, they share their experiences with playing next to some of the world’s most famous musicians.

In the documentary Hired Gun: Out of the Shadows and Into the Spotlight , you'll see and hear incredible stories from Alice Cooper, Rob Zombie, Liberty DeVitto (Billy Joel), Jason Hook (Five Finger Death Punch), Liberty DeVitto (Billy Joel), Kenny Aronoff (John Mellencamp), Rudy Sarzo (Ozzy Osbourne), Phil X (Bon Jovi), Justin Derrico, Mark Schulman (P!NK), Ray Parker Jr. (Ghostbusters), Jason Newsted (Metallica), Eric Singer (KISS), John 5 (Rob Zombie), Glen Sobel, Nita Strauss (Alice Cooper), Steve Lukather (Michael Jackson, Toto), Steve Vai (David Lee Roth), Paul Bushnell (Katy Perry), Jay Graydon (Steely Dan), Derek St. Holmes (Ted Nugent), Chris Johnson (Rihanna), and music producer David Foster.

Yeah, that's a whole lot of amazing talented people.

Get to know the elite, A-list musicians who play backseat to iconic artists in the world premiere of Hired Gun: Out of the Shadows and Into the Spotlight at the Hamilton Place 8 theater for a special one-night event.

Following the feature will be an exclusive Q&A with members of the cast. And, don’t forget to arrive early to catch red carpet footage and interviews from the LA Premiere. It's almost as good as being in the front row.

Hired Gun: Out of the Shadows and Into the Spotlight

Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

Hamilton Place 8

2000 Hamilton Pl. Blvd.

www.fathomevents.com