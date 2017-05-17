Palace Picture House presents a dark gem

The Palace Picture House is now open and already making a name for itself with the local film community by showing the types of films you certainly won't see in the local multiplex. Opening this Friday and running through May 25th, Buster's Mal Heart is a bold thriller peppered with dark humor and interlocking mystery.

The film centers around an eccentric mountain man on the run from the authorities, surviving the winter by breaking into empty vacation homes in a remote community. Regularly calling into radio talk shows—where he has acquired the nickname "Buster"—to rant about the impending inversion at the turn of the millennium, he is haunted by visions of being lost at sea, and memories of his former life as a family man.

Buster (Rami Malek) was once Jonah, a hard-working husband and father whose job as the night-shift concierge at a hotel took its toll on his psyche and, consequently, his marriage to the sensitive Marty (Kate Lyn Sheil)—until a chance encounter with a conspiracy-obsessed drifter (DJ Qualls) changed the course of their lives forever.

As the solitary present-day Buster drifts from house to house, eluding the local sheriff at every turn, we gradually piece together the events that fractured his life and left him alone on top of a snowy mountain, or perhaps in a small rowboat in the middle of a vast ocean—or both, in this visceral mind bender that will provoke discussion long after it turns your world upside-down.

Buster's Mal Heart

Opens Friday, 2 & 10 p.m.

Palace Picture House

818 Georgia Ave.

(423) 803-6578

www.chattpalace.com