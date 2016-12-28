Celebrating Princess Mononoke's 20th anniversary on the big screen

In honor of director Hayao Miyazaki's birthday and to celebrate the 20th anniversary of one of his beloved classics, the epic animated fantasy film, Princess Mononoke, returns to the big screen at Carmike's East Ridge 18 on Thursday, January 5 (English Subtitles) and Monday, January 9 (English Dubbed) only.

In ancient times, the land lay covered in forests, where, from ages long past, dwelt the spirits of the gods. Back then, man and beast lived in harmony, but as time went by, most of the great forests were destroyed. Those that remained were guarded by gigantic beasts who owed their allegiances to the Great Forest Spirit. For those were the days of gods and of demons...

Inflicted with a deadly curse, the young warrior Ashitaka heads into the forest in search of a cure. There, he meets the enigmatic Princess Mononoke, a young girl raised by wolves, who will stop at nothing to prevent the humans from destroying her home, and the forest spirits and animal gods who live there.

This classic story of the conflict between nature and civilization, and what it means to be human, has dazzled audiences for years with its iconic characters, action-packed battle scenes, and sweeping scope.

Don’t miss this incredible animated film, from director Hayao Miyazaki and the legendary Studio Ghibli, in cinemas for two-nights only!

Princess Mononoke

Thursday, January 5 & Monday, January 9

Carmike East Ridge 18

5080 South Terrace

(423) 855-9652

www.carmike.com