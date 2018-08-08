Rachel Hollis is Made For More

Are you ready for a girl’s night out unlike anything you’ve experienced before?

Fresh off the success of her best-selling “Girl, Wash Your Face”, author, mama of four, CEO and founder of popular “The Chic Site” blog, Rachel Hollis’ is taking the audience on an inside look at chasing the biggest of dreams.

Rachel Hollis’ belief that she’s here to change the world will inspire you to believe you can do the same.

It’s that belief that had her start a live event series where women who don’t look the same, vote the same or act the same come together to be inspired, supported and enveloped in community. Believing you’re enough, that you can chase the biggest dreams—they’re all tackled in the documentary Made For More, capturing the conquering of Rachel’s own fears and trusting her gut.

This is your chance to get a peek inside and then have a Q&A with Rachel after the show. This is promised to be a night you and your girlfriends will never forget!

Make plans now to attend this life-changing theatrical event this coming Monday night at 7:30 p.m. at either East Ridge 18 or Hamilton Place 8 theaters.