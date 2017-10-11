Reading, ‘Rithmetic and Rock ‘N Roll at the Palace Picture House

For years, Chattanooga film lovers that wanted to see independent or documentary films had to either travel to Atlanta or Nashville or be content with streaming websites. Nowadays, of course, Chattanooga is home to one of the most cutting-edge arthouse cinemas in the South, The Palace Picture House.

And the folks at PPH keep things very interesting. Case in point: School Life (originally known as In Loco Parentis), a fascinating documentary by the directing duo of Neasa Ní Chianáin and David Rane.

This observational documentary follows a year in the lives of two inspirational teachers at Headfort, the only primary-age boarding school in Ireland. Headfort School, housed in an 18th Century Hogwarts-like estate, embraces tradition and modernity, and this is John and Amanda Leyden’s life.

For John, rock music is just another subject alongside Maths, Scripture and Latin, taught in a collaborative and often hilarious fashion. For Amanda, the key to connecting with children is the book and she uses all means to engage the minds of her young charges with literature.

For nearly half a century these two have shaped thousands of minds but now they must start making preparations for their retirement? What will keep them young if they leave? Find out yourself this week at the Palace Picture House.

School Life

See website for showtimes

Palace Picture House

818 Georgia Ave.

(423) 803-6578

www.chattpalace.com